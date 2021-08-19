Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STC opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

