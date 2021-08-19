Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. cut their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

