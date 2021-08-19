Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $533,711.64.

FIVN opened at $179.05 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.98 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.63.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Five9 by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 480.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

