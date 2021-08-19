Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Up 18.7% in July

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 75,775 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FFC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.16. 50,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,596. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.