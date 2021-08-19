Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of FND stock opened at $115.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.01. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,163 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,985,000 after acquiring an additional 772,467 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 82.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,599,000 after acquiring an additional 480,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after acquiring an additional 466,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

