Florin Court Capital LLP Purchases 120,100 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 10.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB remained flat at $$117.22 during trading hours on Thursday. 15,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,977. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

