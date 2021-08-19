Florin Court Capital LLP Purchases 20,400 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF accounts for 1.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,221,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 113.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,058. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.33. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.