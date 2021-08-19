Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $56.34 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,408,890 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.35% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $56,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,028. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

