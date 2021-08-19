Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,501,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,681 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 1.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $543,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $374.30. 4,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,910. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.