Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in StoneCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in StoneCo by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in StoneCo by 851.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,676 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $25,660,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 43.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,990 shares during the period. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $50.25. 49,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,450. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. New Street Research began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. cut their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.