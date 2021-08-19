Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 22,000 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

CL stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 72,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

