Flossbach Von Storch AG Raises Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,169,638 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $131,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 7,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.22. 89,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

