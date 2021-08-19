Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.17. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flowserve stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

