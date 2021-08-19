FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Receives $3.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Several analysts recently commented on FLIDY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Danske raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.72 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS FLIDY remained flat at $$3.72 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88.

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

