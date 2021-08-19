Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.83

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.71.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.33 million during the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

