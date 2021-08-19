Fluity Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fluity has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $67.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00053180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00131946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00150862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,790.76 or 1.00068587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.00885790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,764,638 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

