Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Update

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,100 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 502,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FOBIF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.30 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. Fobi Ai has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.34.
Fobi Ai Company Profile
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Fobi Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fobi Ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.