Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Update

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,100 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 502,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOBIF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.30 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. Fobi Ai has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.34.

Get Fobi Ai alerts:

Fobi Ai Company Profile

Fobi Ai Inc, a technology company, engages in the development of automated artificial intelligence marketing platform for bricks and mortar retailers. The company offers various brands and retailers with the solutions to interconnect their physical and digital ecosystems by using the Loop device that helps in plugging into various point of sale environments that are independent of hardware or IT networks.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fobi Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fobi Ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.