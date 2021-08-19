Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 117,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 87,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.21. 7,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.