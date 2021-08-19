Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 64,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $167,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

