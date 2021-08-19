Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of NASDAQ FHTX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 64,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
