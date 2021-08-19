Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

FTAI opened at $27.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

