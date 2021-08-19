Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FOJCY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortum Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

