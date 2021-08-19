Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 1,755 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,901.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 209,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after buying an additional 199,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 4,017.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 65,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 63,870 shares during the period. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.38. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $108.44.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

