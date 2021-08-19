Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $172.02 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $63.39 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

