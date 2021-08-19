Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $319,000 Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 50.9% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after acquiring an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $371.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

