Founders Financial Alliance LLC Increases Position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC owned about 0.30% of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%.

