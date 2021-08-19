Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 236 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,078,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 920,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

