Fountain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,013.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Fountain has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Fountain has a market cap of $709,646.97 and $7,013.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00057957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.46 or 0.00853365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00047747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00104031 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

