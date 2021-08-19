Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.42

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.42 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 55.92 ($0.73). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 55.80 ($0.73), with a volume of 180,549 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. The company has a market cap of £181.31 million and a P/E ratio of -111.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 0.18 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.33%.

Foxtons Group Company Profile (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

