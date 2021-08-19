Frank C. Milewski Purchases 300 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Frank C. Milewski purchased 300 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.69. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 802.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

