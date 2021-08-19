Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market cap of $279.40 million and $4.80 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00056561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00145002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00150339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,452.63 or 1.00092098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.89 or 0.00919827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.64 or 0.06769331 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 278,751,738 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

