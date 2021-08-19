freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.24

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

FRTAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get freenet alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.42.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.