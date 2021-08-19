frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 222.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 699.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 991,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after buying an additional 867,529 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,330,000 after buying an additional 226,323 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC lifted its position in frontdoor by 25.6% in the first quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 596,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in frontdoor by 32.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 368,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in frontdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get frontdoor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of FTDR opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.