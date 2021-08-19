frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 222.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

FTDR opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

