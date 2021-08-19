Frontier Market Capitalization Achieves $62.82 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $62.82 million and approximately $25.00 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.35 or 0.00861233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00047865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00105776 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

