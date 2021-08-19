FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) is Epiq Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital makes up approximately 2.4% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.57. 8,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.65.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

