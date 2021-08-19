Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

