Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.