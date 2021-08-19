Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%.

FULC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

FULC stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.90. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $26.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,882 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $17,975,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 168,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.