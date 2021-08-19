Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.060-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.92 million.

FNKO traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.19. 8,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,592. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $867.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.39.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $4,689,779.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,352,354 shares of company stock valued at $30,520,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Funko stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,656 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Funko worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

