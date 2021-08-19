FY2021 EPS Estimates for Virios Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Virios Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.41) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.46).

Shares of NASDAQ VIRI opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Virios Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $16.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.32.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $116,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

