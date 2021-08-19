FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 52.75%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. Sonos has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 103.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 99.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sonos by 1,024.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,195 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sonos by 201.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sonos by 46.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,140,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

