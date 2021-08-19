FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.59.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38. The firm has a market cap of $721.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $17,287,000. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.