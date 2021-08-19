Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,271,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 1,634,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Galaxy Digital stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

