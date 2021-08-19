Gameswap Market Capitalization Hits $7.84 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $129,722.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001557 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00056836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00849408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00104094 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.