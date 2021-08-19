Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 146,000 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $2,623,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $4,237,500.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 115,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $1,937,750.00.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $733.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $20.61.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

