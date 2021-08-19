Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.24.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $390.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $457.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

