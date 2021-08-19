General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $196.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $201.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

