Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Short Interest Up 27.6% in July

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 830,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 658,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genetic Technologies by 2,414.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GENE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,744. Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

