GET Protocol (GET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.97 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00007464 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $37.97 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00055942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.05 or 0.00846263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00103033 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

