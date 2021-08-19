GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Hits $0.53

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $2.53 million and $21.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00056560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.02 or 0.00853028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00047438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00103877 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,797,645 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

