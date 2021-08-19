Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report $376.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $373.00 million to $380.80 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $329.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK remained flat at $$70.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,976. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

